Tecno launched the Spark 20 back in December of last year. Since then, the Spark series has expanded significantly with various new models. However, Tecno seems to be concluding the Spark 20 lineup as it shifts focus to the upcoming Spark 30 5G. This new addition to the Spark series brings some noteworthy advancements, particularly in connectivity.

The most significant upgrade in the Spark 30 5G compared to its predecessor is the support for 5G connectivity, marking a substantial improvement over the 4G capabilities of the Spark 20. This leap to 5G aligns Tecno with the growing trend towards faster and more reliable mobile internet, catering to users who demand better performance for streaming, gaming, and browsing.

Tecno Spark 30 5G Passes through the FCC with 18W Charger

The Tecno Spark 30 5G has already received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), providing a glimpse into its features. One confirmed detail is the inclusion of an 18W charger, ensuring quicker charging times for users on the go. Additionally, the Spark 30 5G will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, mirroring the storage options available in the Spark 20. This combination of ample RAM and storage ensures smooth multitasking and sufficient space for apps, photos, and videos.

In terms of design, the Spark 30 5G is 8mm thick, making it slightly slimmer than the Spark 20, which measures 8.5mm in thickness. This reduction in thickness not only contributes to a sleeker profile but also enhances the device’s portability and overall aesthetic appeal.

Although details about the Spark 30 5G are currently limited, its certification hints at an imminent launch. As Tecno continues to finalize the model, more information about its specifications, features, and pricing will surface soon. The anticipation surrounding the Spark 30 5G suggests that it will be a significant contender in the budget-friendly 5G smartphone market.

Tecno’s move towards 5G with the Spark 30 reflects its commitment to keeping up with technological advancements and meeting the evolving needs of consumers. With enhanced connectivity, improved design, and robust performance capabilities, the Spark 30 5G will capture the interest of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. Stay tuned for more updates as Tecno unveils additional details about this exciting new device.

