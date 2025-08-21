TECNO Spark 40 Pro+ Review: The Ultra-Slim Phone with 30W Wireless Charging

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone but don’t want to spend a fortune, the TECNO Spark 40 Pro+ is worth considering. TECNO’s Spark series has always been known for offering great features without the high price tag, and the Spark 40 Pro+ continues that tradition. The device promises a blend of style, performance, and convenience at a mid-range price point in Pakistan. Let’s dive into what makes it stand out.Let’s dive into what makes it stand out.

Sleek and Comfortable Design

The Spark 40 Pro+ is slim, lightweight, and feels premium in your hand. Its modern design features an Ultra-bright 3D AMOLED Display, giving it a sleek look while also being comfortable to hold. It’s a phone that balances sleek aesthetics with everyday practicality.

Stay Powered with Fast Magnetic Wireless Charging

One of the standout features of the Spark 40 Pro+ is the 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging. Instead of dealing with cables, users can simply snap the charger onto the back of the phone for quick, wireless charging. And if you need to charge another device, the 5W Reverse Charging feature is perfect for powering up other phones or accessories on the go.

Battery Built to Last

The 5200mAh battery in the Spark 40 Pro+ is built to keep you going through a busy day. The phone supports 45W Super Charging, so you can get a full charge in just 55 minutes. Impressively, the battery is designed to last for over 2,000 charging cycles, still retaining more than 80% capacity after five years of use. With features like AI charging that learns your habits and Bypass Charge to reduce heat while gaming, TECNO has really focused on making sure you get the most out of your battery.

Reliable Performance with MediaTek Helio G200

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset powers the Spark 40 Pro+, offering smooth, reliable performance. Whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or multitasking between apps, this phone keeps things running smoothly without lag. It’s built to handle long, intensive use, making it a dependable option for young users on the go.

Vibrant Visuals with 3D Curved AMOLED & 144Hz Smoothness

The 3D Curved AMOLED Display isn’t just for looks it also provides stunning visuals. With its slim, curved edges, the phone looks sleek while delivering vibrant colors and sharp contrasts. The 1.5K resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate make everything from gaming to scrolling feel super smooth.

You do not have to worry about the screen being too dim under the sun either, thanks to the 4500-nit peak brightness. Plus, features like Pro XDR, Wet Touch support, and a 2160Hz touch response make sure the phone performs well in any environment, whether you’re using it in direct sunlight or wet conditions.

A Perfect Blend of Features and Value

In conclusion, the TECNO Spark 40 Pro+ blends style, reliable performance, and useful features without the flagship price. From its slim design and vibrant AMOLED display to its long-lasting battery and smooth performance, it stands out in the mid-range segment. At just PKR 59,999, it positions itself as one of the best-value smartphones in Pakistan right now — especially for users who want wireless charging and a premium feel without overspending.

You can easily buy this phone on TECNO’s official website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/mall/prodetail/?id=4278

