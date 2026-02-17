TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+: Slim Design Meets Flagship-Inspired Features in an Affordable Phone

The TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ is turning heads in 2026 by offering premium-inspired features in the budget smartphone category. With a sleek, slim design, 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G200 processor, and a 5200mAh battery with 45W Super Charging, this phone delivers a modern, high-performance experience without a premium price tag.

Flagship-Style 3D Curved AMOLED Display

A standout feature of the SPARK 40 Pro+ is its 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED Display, which brings a visually immersive experience to the budget segment. The curved edges reduce the phone’s perceived bulk, improve one-handed comfort, and add a touch of elegance to its design.

The screen supports 1.5K resolution ensuring sharp and clear visuals for videos, gaming, and everyday browsing. Its ultra-bright panel, reaching up to 4500nits, makes outdoor viewing effortless even under direct sunlight.

Ultra-Smooth Performance with 144Hz Refresh Rate

In addition to its sleek design, the display delivers smooth interactions thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate. Scrolling, swiping, and gaming feel responsive and fluid, offering an experience comparable to more expensive devices.

This combination of a high refresh rate and sharp AMOLED visuals ensures that users get a premium viewing experience in a smartphone that’s priced for affordability.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G200

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G200 processor powers the SPARK 40 Pro+, delivering fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and reliable performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

While not a flagship-tier processor by industry standards, the G200 provides a balanced and efficient experience for users looking for speed and responsiveness in the budget category.

Long-Lasting Battery with 45W Super Charging

Battery life is another strong point. The SPARK 40 Pro+ houses a 5200mAh battery, designed to last through a full day of heavy use. The AI-assisted charging system optimizes battery health, ensuring more than 80% capacity retention after prolonged use.

With 45W Super Charging, the phone can reach 0 to 100% in approximately 55 minutes. It also supports 10W wired reverse charging and bypass charging, making it easy to charge other devices or continue using the phone while plugged in.

