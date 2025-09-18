TECNO Spark 40 vs Realme Note 70: Why Spark 40 Is the Better Budget Phone in 2025

Pakistan’s budget phone market just got two fresh options: Realme’s Note 70 and TECNO’s Spark 40. While both are built for cost-conscious users, Spark 40 stands out with features that make daily use smoother and more convenient.

Charging: Time vs Capacity

The Note 70 packs a 6300mAh battery, giving you hours of nonstop use — but with only 15W charging, refilling it takes far too long for today’s standards.

Spark 40 flips the equation a solid 5200mAh battery plus 45W Super Charge. It might be smaller, but the ability to get hours of power in minutes gives it a real-world edge.

Display That Feels Premium

With a 90Hz display, Realme Note 70 is serviceable. But Spark 40’s 120Hz smooth panel sets a new standard in this category. Everyday interactions scrolling, gaming, even typing feel more fluid. And thanks to Wet and Oily touch support, it’s more reliable in the messy moments of daily life.

Tough Enough for Real Life

Realme Note 70 carries IP54 splash resistance and boasts military-grade testing. But Spark 40 offers IP64 Water & Dust Resistance and Drop Resistance up to 1.5m, meaning it’s built to take more knocks and spills without worry.

More Than Just Design

Realme Note 70 plays it safe with two color options and a slim design. However, TECNO Spark 40 comes in four trendy colors and very stylish design.

TECNO Spark 40 not only offers fresher, trendier finishes but also throws in extras like Dual DTS-Certified Speakers, Infrared Remote Control, and Expanded Memory Fusion (up to 16GB RAM).

Is It Worth It?

Both phones sit around Rs. 30,000–33,000. The difference isn’t in cost it’s in what you get. Spark 40’s bundle of faster charging, smoother display, extra durability, and lifestyle perks makes it far more rewarding at the same price point.

Realme Note 70 gives you battery size and ruggedness. But TECNO Spark 40 delivers the complete package: quick charging, fluid visuals, real-world toughness, stylish design, and bonus features you’ll use.

For buyers who want more than “just enough,” Spark 40 is the clear winner.

