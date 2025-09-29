TECNO Spark 40C Leak: Best Budget Phone with Big Battery and 128GB Storage in Pakistan

TECNO is preparing to expand its popular Spark series in Pakistan with the upcoming Spark 40C, a budget-friendly smartphone designed for young users who want powerful features without breaking the bank. Known for offering smart technology at affordable prices, TECNO has consistently captured the attention of Pakistan’s youth. Early leaks about the Spark 40C reveal that it could become one of the best budget phones of 2025.

According to leaks circulating online, the Spark 40C will feature a massive 6000mAh battery, ensuring long hours of usage for browsing, streaming, gaming, or social media. With 18W fast charging, users can quickly recharge their phones, making it ideal for students and young professionals who are always on the go.

Storage is another area where the Spark 40C stands out. Leaks suggest the device will come with 128GB internal storage, offering plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and games. For users who rely on their smartphones for entertainment and content creation, having large storage at an affordable price is a significant advantage.

While official pricing hasn’t been confirmed, the Spark 40C is expected to remain within the budget-friendly range that the Spark series is known for, making it accessible to students and young consumers in Pakistan. The combination of big battery, ample storage, and smart features at an affordable price positions the Spark 40C as one of the top contenders in the budget smartphone segment.

TECNO’s Spark series has always focused on delivering value for money, combining essential features like AI-assisted photography, long-lasting batteries, and smooth performance with a design that appeals to younger audiences. The Spark 40C seems poised to continue this tradition, offering a practical yet powerful smartphone experience for users looking for maximum value.

Leaked details and teasers have already generated buzz across social media and tech communities, giving a glimpse of what could be a highly competitive entry in Pakistan’s budget smartphone market. The Spark 40C is shaping up to be a go-to device for users who prioritize performance, storage, and battery life without spending a fortune.

While TECNO hasn’t confirmed the official launch date, anticipation is building. With features like a 6000mAh large battery, 128GB storage, 18W fast charging, and a budget-friendly price, the Spark 40C is expected to appeal strongly to Pakistan’s young smartphone users.

Stay tuned for the official announcement as TECNO prepares to unveil the full details of this promising new addition to its Spark lineup.

