The most anticipated TECNO series Spark 5 Pro is going to launch on 7th June in a Live Online Broadcast Event on TECNO’s official Facebook page. This multifaceted Spark series consists of Five cameras giving you more angles for high-detailed photography. Spark 5 Pro is the upgraded edition of TECNO and has two unique versions.

Brace Yourselves for the Live Broadcast Launch of TECNO Spark 5 Pro

The launch event if Spark 5 would go online sharp at 7 PM on the brand’s official page, https://www.facebook.com/TecnoMobilePakistan. The two versions, “Spark 5” consists of 4+64 GB built-in storage memory packed with rear quad-cameras of 13+2(macro)+2(depth) MPs and a Punch-hole front camera of 8MPs aligned with 6 Quad-led flashes; Contrarily, “Spark 5 Pro” comes with 4+128 GB memory featuring 16M+4 AI Quad and 8MP AI Selfie Camera. Both editions come with a fine rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery and 4G connectivity.

TECNO has also planned a surprise right after the launch of SPARK 5 Pro. From 10th-14th of June 2020 there would be Flash Sale Event of Spark 5 (4+64 GB) for Rs.19,999 on DARAZ, the best online shopping store of Pakistan. The company will mass produce 200 units per day making a total of 1,000 units, for the wholesale event. If you are lucky to log in first you will get the opportunity to avail the discount of 2000 PKR on the phone through Daraz.

The generated hype on Spark5 Pro teasers shows a huge excitement of consumers for the launch event of this handset. TECNO fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the sensational quintet-camera phone innovated for the very first time in a budget-friendly price. Therefore, get yourselves ready to become a part of the most exciting online launch event and avail the all thrilling offers.

To keep yourselves updated, follow TECNO’s official Facebook page and do not forget to come online tomorrow at 7:00 PM to catch the first glimpse of Spark 5 Pro. And who knows your exciting reviews in the comment section might give you a chance to avail the ultra-modern, Spark 5 Pro.