Tecno Mobile is reportedly preparing to expand its Spark series with a new model, the Spark 50 Pro 5G. After launching the Spark 50 5G in March and the 4G version earlier this month, the company now seems ready to introduce a more powerful variant. Tecno Spark 50 Pro will launch with better performance and longer battery life at an affordable price.

Tecno Spark 50 Pro 5G Could Launch Soon with Massive Battery and Fast Charging

According to recent reports, the Tecno Spark 50 Pro 5G could debut in May, with a global release expected slightly earlier than its launch in India. While Tecno has not officially confirmed the device yet, several leaks have already revealed key specifications and features.

Display and Design

The upcoming smartphone will feature a large 6.78-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means users can expect smoother scrolling and a better viewing experience, especially while gaming or watching videos. In terms of design, the phone will take inspiration from recent Tecno models, offering a modern look with a slim profile and stylish finish.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 50 Pro 5G will come with the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. This processor will handle everyday tasks efficiently, including browsing, social media, and light gaming. The device will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, giving users enough space for apps, photos, and videos.

On the software side, the phone will likely run on Android 16 with Tecno’s custom HiOS 16 interface. This combination should bring updated features, smoother performance, and improved user experience.

Camera Features

For photography, the Spark 50 Pro 5G will include a 50MP main rear camera with autofocus. This should allow users to capture detailed and clear images in different lighting conditions. On the front, the phone may feature an 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated flash, which can be useful for low-light selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its battery. Reports suggest that the phone could pack a massive 6,000mAh battery, although some sources mention a 5,600mAh dual-cell option or a 5,800mAh unit seen in certification listings. Regardless of the final configuration, users can expect long-lasting battery performance.

The device is also rumored to support 60W wired fast charging, which means the large battery can be recharged quickly.

See Also: TECNO CAMON 50 Series Wins Red Dot & MUSE Design Awards 2026 for Innovative Smartphone Design

What to Expect

If these leaks turn out to be accurate, the Tecno Spark 50 Pro 5G could be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. With a large display, decent performance, capable cameras, and a powerful battery, the device seems designed for users who want value for money without compromising on key features.

As the expected launch timeline approaches, more details should become available. For now, the Spark 50 Pro 5G appears to be another step by Tecno to strengthen its presence in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.