Good news for Tecno lovers in Pakistan! Soon you will get to experience the new Tecno Spark 6. According to the reliable source, the company has decided to launch the device in the coming weeks.

The phone is coming with quite impressive specs. Due to its amazing specs, the device will be a great asset to the market. The phone is offering rich features at an unexpectedly low price. It is important to mention here that Spark 6 is an upgraded version of Spark 5.

Tecno Spark 6 to Rock in the Pakistanis’ Palm

In this upcoming phone, TECNO has heavily invested in its processor segment and will come with a powerful chipset. The Tecno’s Spark 6 will be powered by a predictably G70 advanced processor. That is one of the high-end processors ensuring high-end performance.

The internal storage of upcoming smartphone Tecno Spark 6 is 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The RAM capacity of the phone will help the software to run smoothly. The Tecno Spark 6 has got 64 built-in storage capacity. The storage capacity is enough to hold a huge amount of data.

The device will carry support for 1 TB microSD card. That allows the users to download anything that they want to. The camera section of the phone is consists of a quad-camera setup at the back. The main sensor of the Tecno Spark’s 6 is 16 megapixels but there is no information about the rest of the sensors yet.

The front-shooter of the phone will be 8 megapixels. The front and back cameras are equipped with tons of features to give you perfect results. The phone is going to be fueled with a Li-Po Non-removable 6000 mAh battery. Most interestingly, the handset is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

