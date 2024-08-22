Tecno has just announced its affordable smartphone, Spark Go 1. It is an entry-level device running Android 14 Go. The phone has come with many exciting specs and updates. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the device.

6.67-inch IPS LCD

120Hz refresh rate

8MP front camera

13MP main camera

Unisoc’s entry-level T615 chipset

3/4GB RAM

64/128GB storage

5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

fingerprint scanner

Available colours: Startrail Black and Glittery White

Tecno Spark Go 1 is Now Official with 120Hz LCD and Unisoc Chipset

Let’s take a closer look at the phone’s features, starting with its display. It has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen that offers HD+ resolution, providing clear and vibrant visuals. The screen also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for scrolling and gaming. There’s a punch-hole cutout on the display that houses the 8MP front camera, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Moving to the rear, the phone comes with a 13MP main camera. This setup ensures that you can capture decent photos and videos, whether you’re shooting in daylight or indoors.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Unisoc’s entry-level T615 chipset, which is designed to handle everyday tasks efficiently. The device is available in two configurations: you can choose between 3GB or 4GB of RAM, paired with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. This gives you the flexibility to pick a model that suits your needs for multitasking and storage.

One of the standout features of this phone is its battery. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting performance, allowing you to go through your day without constantly needing to recharge. When you do need to top up the battery, the phone supports 15W charging, which is a decent speed for an entry-level device.

For added security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, making it easy and convenient to unlock your device with just a touch. Overall, this phone offers a balanced mix of features, making it a solid choice for those looking for a budget-friendly device with reliable performance.

Moreover, Tecno Spark Go 1 comes in Startrail Black and Glittery White colours. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. However, the same device launched in Nigeria earlier this week as Tecno Pop 9. If we talk about its availability in Pakistan, currently, Tecno has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will update you as soon as the device will be available here.

