Tecno Unveils Spark Go 2020- An Entry-Level Smartphone

Tecno has today announced a new entry-level smartphone, Spark Go 2020. The phone has come with ordinary specs at a very low price. LEt’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition) with HiOS 6.2 on top. The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM. Moreover, it has 32GB of storage onboard. But thankfully, you can expand the storage using a microSD card. You can expand the storage up to 256GB.

A New Entry-level smartphone-Tecno Spark Go 2020 is Now Official

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.52″ 20:9 HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It has an 8MP front-facing camera to take selfies. Around the back, we will see a 13MP primary shooter along with a depth sensor.

Moreover, there is a fingerprint reader at the back of the phone. Additionally, the phone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will be available in Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue colours.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $90. However, the pricing and availability of the phone in Pakistan are not known yet. The pricing in Pakistan may variate. But we hope to get the phone here very soon.

