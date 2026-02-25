TECNO Spark Go 3 Launched in Pakistan — Bold Design, Powerful Performance and Reliable Durability

TECNO Mobile has officially launched a new member to its youth-favourite SPARK lineup – SPARK GO 3 in Pakistan. Designed specifically for Pakistan’s youth, the smartphone delivers 4-Year Lag-Free Performance and reliable durability, all in a bold, unique design.

With this launch, TECNO strengthens its position in Pakistan’s fast-growing entry-level market, offering meaningful innovation at an accessible price.

Bold Premium Design in Four Unique Colors

The TECNO Spark Go 3 offers a refreshed, modern aesthetic crafted to stand out in the current smartphone landscape in Pakistan. The device is available in four eye-catching colors — Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Aurora Purple, and Galaxy Blue — each reflecting individuality and youthful energy.

With refined finishing and a sleek build, the TECNO Spark Go 3 elevates expectations for what a budget smartphone can offer in Pakistan.

4-Year Lag-Free Performance for Long-Term Reliability

The all new TECNO Spark Go 3 is officially optimized for 4-Year Lag-Free Performance, engineered to ensure sustained smoothness over time. Backed by system-level enhancements, the device is built to maintain consistent speed across everyday applications.

From social media browsing and video streaming to multitasking between essential apps, the TECNO Spark Go 3 is designed to provide stable, dependable performance across social media, video streaming, and everyday apps.

Reliable Performance All Day

Powered by a 5000mAh Large Battery and 15W Fast Charging, Spark Go 3 is built to keep up with even the busiest days. With 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM and 128GB internal storage, it delivers smooth multitasking and provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, ensuring a consistently reliable experience.

120Hz Refresh Rate for Ultra-Smooth Viewing

Setting itself apart in its category, the TECNO Spark Go 3 features a 120Hz Refresh Rate, delivering ultra-smooth scrolling and enhanced touch responsiveness. Whether navigating apps or consuming digital content, users can experience a noticeably enhanced visual performance.

IP64 Water & Dust Resistance for Everyday Protection

Engineered for everyday resilience, the Spark Go 3 features IP64 Water & Dust Resistance — ready to withstand splashes, rain, and dusty environments with ease.

Its reinforced body also offers up to 1.2m Drop Resistance, making it ideal for users who need a smartphone that can keep up with real-world challenges. With Spark Go 3, durability comes built-in — so users can go further, worry-free.

Smarter Experience with TECNO AI

Powered by TECNO AI, the TECNO Spark Go 3 integrates intelligent system enhancements designed to simplify daily tasks and improve overall user experience. The AI-driven optimizations support smoother navigation and enhanced usability, aligning with the evolving needs of modern smartphone users.

Free Link Now Available with Flash Call Feature

The TECNO Spark Go 3 introduces Free Link Now Available with Flash Call Feature, delivering smarter connectivity when it matters most. Designed for areas with weak or no network coverage, Free Link enables direct communication between two Spark Series devices, allowing users to make two-way voice calls and send or receive text and voice messages without relying on a mobile signal.

Whether in remote locations, basements, or low-signal environments, this feature ensures communication remains accessible and dependable.

Smart Control with Built-In IR Function

In addition, the built-in IR functionality enhances everyday convenience by transforming the TECNO Spark Go 3 into a practical remote control for compatible home appliances — adding greater utility beyond traditional smartphone usage.

Availability in Pakistan

The TECNO Spark Go 3 (4GB + 128GB) is now available across Pakistan at the price of PKR 29,999. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

