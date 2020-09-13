Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is Coming on 14th September

Tecno announced a smartphone Spark Power 2 a few months back. Currently, the Chinese company is planning to introduce a weaker version of the device Tecno Spark Power 2 Air. Flipkart has set up a promo page on its website announcing that the Spark Power 2 Air is launched at noon on 14th September. The 7 “display and quad setup is also reported. Back in June, Tecno introduced Spark Power 2, for a price of $135. Next week, the company will introduce a more cost-effective Spark Power 2 air variant to the South Asian region.

The Flipkart’s promotional page of TECNO Spark Power 2 Air reveals that it features a large 6000 mAh battery with a single charge that can last up to 4 days.

The handset will have quad rear cameras flaunting. The has a widescreen and a large 7-inch display. You can also see that a smartphone on the right has the power and volume rocker key and a red button at the right corner, which may be the Smart Key to activate Google Assistant. There is no detail about the other specifications of the device. There’s no more detail about it, but it has an eye-catching image. In image TECNO Spark Power 2 Air seems excellent device shape with notch display in very friendly budget.

The Spark Power 2 Air could be priced lower than the Spark Power 2. According to a report, the Spark Power 2 could be priced under $120. The rest of Tecno Spark Power 2 Air’s specs are currently unknown, but in the next week we shall know more about them, including phone prices and availability of the device.

