TECNO Spark – The Innovative Best-Selling Series

The leading Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO has established a strong fan base in Pakistan. It offers three extraordinary smartphone series – Spark, Camon, and Phantom, for every kind of user. The smartphones are loaded with all the cool high-tech features bringing innovations to the market.

Spark has become one of the most selling smartphones in Pakistan. Due to its advanced technology in an economical price range, Spark has gained a huge customer base in the country. The series offers a complete package of advanced specs in a mid-range price segment be it gaming, performance, camera, or otherwise. Sounds unreal, right? Well, it’s all true. Along with the up-to-date technology, its designs are visually appealing too.

Here is a quick overview of the best-selling Spark phones from TECNO till date.

Spark 8C Series

Spark 8C is the first TECNO phone equipped with Memory Fusion technology. This cutting-edge technology allows the RAM to be expanded by using the ROM space. Now you can switch between apps swiftly without the phone slowing down.

The brand’s sales achieved tremendous success as 50,000 units were sold in the first two weeks of the launch. It was cherished by TECNO fans in Pakistan. Featuring an iconic design and an expandable RAM, Spark 8C is a unique phone to be launched at only PKR 24,000. It shows that the brand always prioritizes its customer’s needs.

The other two variants; Spark 8 and Spark 8 Pro performed equally well in the market. Spark 8 Pro was launched exclusively in Daraz 12.12 getting stock out orders in just a few days.

Spark 7 Series

The Real Gaming Hero Spark 7 Pro is a treat for gaming enthusiasts. It has a G80 gaming processor, 90Hz refresh rate, and 6.6 inches IPS display. It offers an incredible gaming experience.

TECNO has outdone itself with Spark 7 Pro by keeping it economical for most of the Pakistani consumer base. It was a successful launch as 5132 units were sold in the first hour.

The second variant, Spark 7T was an entry-level phone with a massive 6000mAh battery. It shows TECNO’s commitment to providing all the advanced specs to its fans.

Spark 6 Series

The Real Hero phone, Spark 6 was an upgraded version of the best-selling Spark 5. It carries a G70 Processor and 5000 mAh battery. Its 6.8 inches display offers a full gaming view which is a deal maker for hardcore gamers. Spark 6 has a 16 MP AI Quad camera with portrait and macro modes. Spark 6 Go was an instant hit due to its advanced features on a minimal budget.

TECNO hit record-breaking sales with Spark 5. This smartphone has a quintet set of cameras and offers a rich photography experience. It has four cameras mounted at the back and one punch-hole cutout at the front left corner.

Previously in the Spark series, Spark Go sold 1000 handsets in the first few minutes of the launch. Spark 3 and 4 also elevated the brand’s reputation. It is almost unreal how TECNO has captivated its fans through technological innovations. It offers high-end features in entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

