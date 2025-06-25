Tecno to Soon Launch Under 20K Smartphone in Pakistan with IP64 Rating & Ella AI

Tecno is preparing to bring its latest budget smartphone to the Pakistani market. The new model, the Spark Go 2, recently launched in India as a successor to last year’s Spark Go, features an impressive design, updated features, and an affordable price tag. Given Tecno’s strong presence in the entry-level segment in Pakistan, the device is expected to launch locally in the coming weeks.

The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch HD+ display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for scrolling and casual gaming. It also introduces a “Dynamic Port” feature, which shows notifications around the front camera cutout, a design element usually seen in more expensive phones.

The device is powered by the UniSoC T7250 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM for improved performance. Running on HiOS 15 based on Android 15, Tecno promises up to four years of lag-free usage.

The phone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, both supported by dual LED flash. For audio, it includes DTS dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Another highlight is its IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes, making it a reliable daily-use device.

Tecno has also integrated Ella AI, a voice assistant that supports regional languages. With a 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging via USB-C, the device is built for all-day usage. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi support.

The Tecno Spark Go 2 is expected to be priced around PKR 20,000. If Tecno follows a similar pricing strategy, it could become a popular option in Pakistan’s budget market. The launch is expected in July, possibly through online platforms and retail stores.

