Tecno to Unveil Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Soon – Here’s a First Look

Tecno is getting ready to launch something new. The company will announce its Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept later this month. This comes almost a year after Tecno showed its first tri-fold phone, the Phantom Ultimate 2. That phone was also seen at MWC 2025.

Now, Tecno is ready to show the next step. Early images of the new G Fold are already out. They show the phone both folded and fully open.

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold has an inward-folding design. This means the main screen stays inside when closed. The screen is safer from scratches and damage this way. Samsung is said to use a similar design for its tri-fold phone too.

Right now, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold is still just a concept. It is not ready for stores yet. But Tecno wants to share what they have made so far.

This new phone will have a cover screen on the left side. It will also have three cameras on the back. Tecno says the main display will look flat and smooth when open. There will be no visible crease in the middle.

To make this possible, Tecno used special flexible display layers. They also made smaller hinges for the dual-hinge system. The hinge can hold the phone at different angles too.

Tecno claims this will be the slimmest tri-fold phone yet. It could be slimmer than Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate. That phone is only 3.6mm thick when unfolded.

Popular tipster Ice Universe shared more photos online. These show the phone closed and open. You can see the large main screen and the triple camera setup.

Fans are excited to see what Tecno does next. The Phantom Ultimate G Fold could be a big step forward for foldable phones. We will know more when Tecno makes its full announcement in mid-July.