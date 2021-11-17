Smartphone companies and their marketing departments try to plug a joke into their social media feed from time to time. Usually, they are funny innocent bits, but sometimes we spot a joke that is so bad but it’s actually funny. This time, Tecno, a maker popular with its affordable devices in developing markets, tries to mock two big giants Samsung and Apple in the latest phantom X promo.

Tecno Tries to Mock Samsung and Apple in Latest Phantom X Promo

Tecno through its Twitter account asked its users to “try something new” and not to “repeat the samesong”, obviously as a dig at Samsung. It’s part of the marketing push for the new Phantom X, urging consumers to buy the phone with a “brand-new design”.

The same melody, the same lyrics, the same song over and over again. Your ears are saying they're exhausted with the same routines every day. 🙁

Why not try something new? You will discover more exquisite melodies.#PHANTOMX#BeBoldBeExtraordinary pic.twitter.com/5hJHRa3KHm — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) November 17, 2021

Not only Samsung, but Tecno also humiliates Apple by saying “Don’t take the rotten apple, try something fresh”.

A rotten apple means it has lost its nutrients, oxidized and brought in a lot of bugs.

If that's the case, why not try other items that are fresher and more valuable?

Say goodbye to no change, say hi to new!#PHANTMX#BeBoldBeExtraordinary#RedifineYourFreshlife#SayHiToNew pic.twitter.com/0qDXXef9pR — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) November 16, 2021

No doubt, this is a bold attempt from the subsidiary of Transsion to pick on Samsung and Apple – the two biggest smartphone makers in the world. On contrary, the Tecno Phantom X has a centred vertical camera setup on the back with the LED flash on the side. To some extent, its design is similar to the Galaxy S9 series.

Samsung and Apple have not responded to these jokes yet. But let’s see whether the two companies consider it worth replying to or not.

