TECNO Unveils AI Vision Feature Suite at IFA 2024

At IFA 2024 in Berlin, TECNO officially entered the AI race with its innovative AI Vision feature suite. The highly anticipated TECNO AI Vision is designed to boost productivity and creativity. Moreover, it offers practical solutions for users. In a world where artificial intelligence is the standard, TECNO wants to stay ahead of the curve with a comprehensive set of AI-driven features that will soon be available across its smart device ecosystem.

Ella AI Assistant: A Smarter Way to Interact

The most noteworthy part of this suite is the revamped Ella AI Assistant. It is linked to something called Gemini. Moreover, Ella now boasts smart Q&A functionality, allowing for real-time, natural conversations with users. From managing your questions to offering real-time solutions, Ella aims to be a handy personal assistant, adding a touch of human-like interaction to your TECNO devices.

TECNO’s AI Writing feature will take content creation to the next level. It will enable users to generate summaries, proofread text, and rewrite content in different styles. Whether you’re drafting a business email or creating social media posts, the AI Writing feature will polish your work to make it look professional. Moreover, TECNO introduced real-time translation, converting speech to text during phone calls or face-to-face interactions, making communication across languages a cinch.

AI Search: Information at Your Fingertips

The AI Search feature will help you to swipe across screens to quickly pull up smart information. TECNO calls it “Circle to Search”. All you have to do is circle an object or word on your screen, and AI Search will provide detailed information about it, improving how users interact with their devices.

Creative Fun with AI Artboard and AI Erase

TECNO’s AI Artboard allows users to generate a universe of artistic masterpieces with just a text prompt. Whether you want to create a painting or a unique image, AI Artboard is all you want. The AI Erase tool allows users to remove undesirable objects or people from their photos, ensuring that your pictures come out perfect every time.

AI Portrait Beautification and AI Video Production

AI Portrait Beautification helps define your ideal look by adjusting your features in photos. The AI Cutout feature allows you to select and extract parts of an image to share or repurpose for new creations. TECNO is also making strides in video editing with AI Video Production. This feature helps with scriptwriting and even adds subtitles in post-production, making content creation easier.

Tecno’s AI Vision suite will roll out on its smart devices, promising to revolutionize how users interact with technology. By harmonizing creativity with practical tools, AI Vision will improve everyday tasks while empowering users to tap into their creativity effortlessly.