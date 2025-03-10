TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

TECNO has taken centre stage at MWC Barcelona 2025 with its TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, unveiling an array of cutting-edge innovations. With a strong focus on AI-driven technology, TECNO introduced the CAMON 40 Series smartphones, the MEGABOOK S14 laptop, and the TECNO AI Glasses Pro, redefining the future of AI-powered experiences.

From strategic partnerships to next-level imaging advancements, TECNO is making waves in the AI space. TECNO CMO Laury Bai and Chief Product Launch Officer Oliver Mas were joined by industry leaders from MediaTek, Google Cloud, DXOMARK, and Qualcomm to discuss the power of AI in shaping a seamless digital future.

“AI is transforming emerging markets by enhancing digital connectivity and empowering users,” said Neil Li, TECNO Head of Marketing. “TECNO’s commitment to bridging the digital divide through cutting-edge AI innovations ensures a superior and more accessible experience for consumers.”

Through its partnership with MediaTek, TECNO is advancing AI innovation through a joint AI Lab, accelerating seamless and intelligent connectivity for users worldwide.

MEGABOOK S14: The Lightest 14-inch OLED Laptop

The Snapdragon-powered MEGABOOK S14, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop at 899g, features Snapdragon® X Elite and TECNO’s edge-side AI model for enhanced multitasking with Ella AI, AI-powered PPTs, image search, smart albums, and multilingual transcription. The External Graphics Dock with an NVIDIA GPU boosts design, gaming, and content creation, while a 2.8K OLED 120Hz display, DTS:X Ultra speakers, and Wi-Fi 6E ensure a premium experience.

MediaTek’s James Chen highlighted TECNO’s joint AI Lab. TECNO also unveiled the MEGABOOK T14 Air (a 999g Ultrabook) and MEGABOOK K15S, featuring AI-driven productivity, long battery life, and a sleek design, powered by TECNO AI, AI Album, and AI Voice Assistant for seamless computing on the go.

TECNO AI Glasses Series: The Future of Smart Eyewear

Bringing innovation directly to users, TECNO’s AI Glasses Pro and AI Glasses redefine wearable technology. With a 50MP high-definition camera, AI-powered object recognition, and real-time translation for over 100 languages, these smart glasses offer seamless AR experiences. Featuring MicroLED display technology, an ultra-lightweight design, and up to 11 hours of battery life, TECNO’s latest eyewear blends fashion with futuristic functionality.

With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, users can enjoy crystal-clear audio, smart navigation, and instant AI-powered information retrieval. The TECNO AI Glasses Pro further enhances usability with an AR display offering real-time navigation, translation, and smart prompts.

TECNO x AI: Powering the Future

TECNO’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies ushers in a new era of AI-powered computing. Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm, reinforced the commitment to delivering powerful, intelligent experiences, as showcased in TECNO’s latest releases.

As AI redefines mobile imaging, productivity, and wearable technology, TECNO continues to innovate without limits. With AI-powered smartphones, ultra-light laptops, and advanced smart glasses, the brand is creating a future where cutting-edge technology is more accessible than ever.

