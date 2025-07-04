Tecno has just launched its popular Pova series with two new smartphones — the Pova 7 and Pova 7 Pro. Both phones bring some exciting features for budget buyers. The phones have already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the official launch has revealed every information regarding the specs and design of the Tecno Pova 7 series.

The two new devices share the same bold design. The highlight is the Delta Light Interface. It’s a triangular strip of 104 LED lights around the camera island. This light strip is not just for looks. It can glow and interact with notifications, calls, music, charging, or gaming. It works a bit like the light setup on Nothing phones.

Tecno Unveils Pova 7 and Pova 7 Pro with Unique Light Design

Bright and Smooth Displays

The regular Pova 7 has a big 6.78-inch IPS LCD. It offers FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The Pova 7 Pro steps things up with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. This one has a sharper 1220p+ resolution and the same 144Hz refresh rate. It also goes super bright, up to 4,500 nits peak local brightness. Plus, it adds an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen and 2340Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort.

Both phones come with a 13MP selfie camera tucked in the display. They are protected by Gorilla Glass 7i for extra durability.

Powerful Chipset and Big Battery

Inside, both phones use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. This chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Battery life won’t be a problem. Both models pack a huge 6,000mAh battery. They support 45W wired fast charging. The Pro model goes a step further with 30W wireless charging too.

Decent Cameras and Smart Features

The Pova 7 Pro comes with a 64MP main camera (Sony IMX682) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The regular Pova 7 has a 50MP main camera with an extra helper lens.

Both phones run Tecno’s HiOS 15, based on Android 15. They come with Tecno’s DeepSeek integration and the Ella AI assistant for a smoother experience.

Colours, Prices, and Availability

Tecno is offering the Pova 7 in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green. Prices start at $175 for the 8/128GB version and go up to $187.

The Pova 7 Pro comes in Geek Black, Dynamic Grey, and Neon Cyan. It starts at $222 for the 8/128GB model. The top version with 8/256GB storage costs $234.

Both phones will be available in India from July 10 via Flipkart. The pricing and availability of the series in other markets is not clear yet. Let’s see when will Tecno launch these devices in Pakistan.

