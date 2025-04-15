TECNO Wins International Design Awards for AI-Integrated Gadgets

TECNO has made a strong mark on the global stage with its AI-powered products. At the 2024 MUSE Design Awards, four of the company’s latest devices were recognized for their design and innovation. The CAMON 40 Series smartphone, MEGABOOK S14 laptop, and AI Glasses Pro won Platinum awards, while the MEGABOOK K15S laptop earned a Gold award.

These awards were given in recognition of TECNO’s growing AI ecosystem, which includes phones, laptops, wearables, and its custom HiOS operating system. The winning products were also recently showcased at MWC 2025, underlining TECNO’s focus on smart, AI-driven design.

What do the MUSE Design Awards look for?

The MUSE Design Awards, established by the International Awards Associate (IAA), aim to highlight creativity, usability, and originality. Products are judged on a mix of factors, including how well they’re designed, how innovative they are, and how much they improve the user’s experience.

TECNO’s products seem to have hit the mark in all these areas, especially when it comes to how AI is built directly into the devices to make them more helpful, rather than just adding flashy features.

What Sets TECNO’s AI Apart?

Unlike many brands that rely on internet connectivity and cloud services to run AI features, TECNO’s AI tools work directly on the device. This means users can access features like voice commands, photo organization, and real-time translation without needing to be online.

Another key part of TECNO’s approach is Ella, its AI voice assistant. Ella is integrated across the product lineup and supports tasks like live translation during calls, summarizing meetings, managing files, and more. The goal seems to be making everyday tasks easier and faster, especially for users in developing countries where connectivity might be limited.

This kind of offline AI capability is becoming increasingly important as tech companies look to balance performance with privacy and accessibility.

The future of smart devices is AI-driven, and we have a grand vision for an AI-powered ecosystem at TECNO through our latest AI concept. We are currently implementing cutting-edge AI with new smartphones, AI and AR-powered products, innovative concepts and more to make smart living a reality for global users, making the latest innovations accessible by everyone. -Jude You, Director of Engineering at TECNO

Tecno AI: A Closer Look at the Winning Products

CAMON 40 Series (Platinum Winner, Smartphone Design)

This smartphone series focuses on AI-powered photography. A standout feature is the One-Tap Button, which allows for instant photo capture and quick access to the voice assistant. It also includes a Sony 50MP camera for better low-light shots, and AI tools that improve framing, remove background clutter, and fine-tune image quality

There’s also a 360° AI Call Assistant, which helps with noise reduction, call translation, and generating summaries that are useful for work calls or conversations in different languages.

MEGABOOK S14 (Platinum Winner, Computers & IT)

This laptop is being promoted as the lightest 14-inch OLED laptop in the world, weighing under 900g. What’s more impressive is the on-device AI model it runs, which can translate meetings, summarize notes, generate slides, and help manage photos without using cloud storage. It’s designed for professionals and students who need both speed and privacy.

AI Glasses Pro (Platinum Winner, Digital Devices)

TECNO’s first smart glasses offer features like real-time navigation, language translation, and scene recognition. With a lightweight design and a bright, high-contrast display, they’re meant to be both practical and wearable. Anti-leakage audio tech and long battery life make them a strong option for users looking for everyday AR support, not just tech novelty.

MEGABOOK K15S (Gold Winner, Affordable Performance)

This laptop targets users who want strong performance without breaking the bank. It comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, large memory and storage, and a long battery life. It also includes the same on-device Tecno AI tools as the S14, helping users with photo management and task automation.

Why This Matters?

TECNO’s wins at the MUSE Design Awards reflect a bigger trend: AI is moving beyond buzzwords and becoming useful in real ways. Whether it’s helping users take better photos, manage work, or bridge language gaps, TECNO’s approach is to make AI practical and accessible, especially for users in emerging markets where affordability and offline access are key concerns.

While bigger brands often dominate global headlines, I think TECNO is proving that innovation can come from anywhere and deserves all the appreciation.

Source: Tecno