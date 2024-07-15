TECNO x Naqees: A Fresh Drop of Tech-Inspired Merch

TECNO, one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan, has partnered with Naqees, a prominent Gen Z clothing brand, to launch a collection of trendy merchandise reflecting the sleek design and striking color palette of the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition.

Well, who doesn’t love a stylish, customized t-shirt or a funky tote bag? These personalized pieces not only accentuate your wardrobe but also serve as a fun and fashionable way to express your individuality.

So, once again, TECNO Mobile Pakistan is maintaining its tradition by staying at the forefront of fashion, whether through their innovative phones or other exciting surprises.

Sheikh Mahad Arif, PR Manager at TECNO Mobile Pakistan, says, “Partnering with Naqees Store for the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition is an exciting step for us. We wanted to merge innovative technology with the latest fashion trends to offer our customers a distinctive and engaging experience.”

This collaboration aims to blend cutting-edge technology with contemporary fashion, offering quality products that meet the expectations of today’s consumers. By combining TECNO’s innovative design with Naqees’ chic aesthetics, this partnership promises to deliver a range of stylish items that resonate with the vibrant and dynamic tastes of the younger generation.

“Collaborating with TECNO Mobile Pakistan for the CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition has been an amazing opportunity to merge modern fashion with advanced technology. We are excited to offer a collection that captures the essence of both brands and provides something special for our audience,” says Usama, the founder of Naqees.

The best part is that these merchandises are easily accessible to everyone. Fans and fashion enthusiasts can conveniently purchase them directly from the TECNO Mobile Pakistan official website or through Naqees store.

So, don’t miss out on this exclusive collaboration and get your hands now on Naqees’ artistic creation, infused with the signature style of the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition.

