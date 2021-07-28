TECNO’s Camon 17 – A Powerful Photography Phone

TECNO Pakistan launched Camon 17 in early June 2021, equipped with remarkable photography features.

Undoubtedly, this series has stirred the smartphone industry in Pakistan, and if you think, it is just a photography phone, you are mistaken. The series is a finished product of advancement and technology in many sectors.

These phones have everything that an avid smartphone user wants. The design is impressive. The mid-range price point-of-view is pretty affordable for almost everybody. The phone does not hang like some of the popular phones. It offers ease to communicate and much more. So, TECNO has done a great deal here.

CAMON 17 has a Classic Design

This phone has an eye-getting shading on design elements and textural lines that makes it handy with the design value also being there. The body of these handsets is comprised of glass front plastic, back and has a plastic casing to keep it unblemished.

This smartphone will be controlled by one of the most recent chipsets accessible for smartphones in the market that is called MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm). Moreover, CAMON 17 Series has a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor in the engine of this handset. This new impending smartphone has a 6.6 inches screen size through which you can discover the cinematic experience on your smartphone.

What’s More to Explore?

The new TECNO Camon 17 is going with a capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen along with the full-HD display with a goal of 720× 1600 pixels. Likewise, there is a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2. Plus the 6 gigabytes RAM, which is the most noteworthy to be utilized in this smartphone, so you can say that your CAMON 17 will run like a Tesla due to its amazing RAM. (Well, metaphorically, not really).

Its base casing contains the USB-C port, the primary speaker, the essential mic, and the 3.5mm sound jack for tremendous sound quality.

Display

As mentioned above, the showcase accompanies a Full HD+ goal with 720×1600 pixels. It also offers 450nits of brilliance, thus the CAMON 17 is more splendid than the last-gen and makes the screen lucid under direct daylight.

You Got Space for All Your Favorite Applications

Yes! The storage limit of the TECNO CAMON 17 is up to 128GB, which implies that you can store as much information as your limit takes you.

Indeed, even with the huge 128GB stockpiling, TECNO tosses out help for a miniature SD card on this gadget via a microSD card.

With that, you don’t have to stress over your telephone floundering up when you have to catch up with your friends and family, or doing other stuff urgent to you.

It likewise gives slack-free gaming and general framework execution.

Now, let’s talk about the coolest feature of CAMON 17 – The camera!

On the backside of the phone is the amazing Triple Camera. The fundamental sensor of the TECNO Camon 17 is 48 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter in this smartphone will be a 16 MP camera series to make taking selfies all the more simple and alluring.

The essential shooter works really hard by drawing out the “unmistakable’ photographs true to form.

There is a great deal of camera stuff on the TECNO CAMON 17. You get significant enhancements for the current camera highlights found on its models, so, TECNO gives you more with the table.

Video Mode

A portion of the video modes are binned down to 2k or 1080p, yet not 720p as found on the CAMON 16 Premier.

No Compromise on Privacy

The Camon 17 has a Face Unlock feature and a back-mounted unique finger impression sensor to shield it from any unapproved individual. Theft control and a sneak peek privacy mode give more security.

The battery of the telephone is likewise a gigantic one. The handset is filled with (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh battery to get sufficient operational time. Plus, the CAMON 17 got a Fast charging of 18W. No doubt, this series is a contender to all the other leading competitors in Pakistan.

So, watch out everyone, TECNO CAMON 17 Series is in town!

Here is a detailed specification list for our readers to get hold of what Camon 17 is offering, significantly the Pro model.

Specifications TECNO CAMON 17 Display 6.6” IPS LCD 90Hz refresh rate 450nits brightness 720 × 1600pixels Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mali-G52 MC2 Memory 6GB RAM 128GB storage Expandable up to 256 GB Rear Camera 48MP (primary) 2MP (depth) 2MP (monochrome) Quad-LED flash 4K at 30fps Selfie Camera 16MP Dual-LED flash [email protected] Battery power 5000mAh 18W Flash Charge Operating System HiOS 7.6 Android 11 Audio Audio speakers Security Face Unlock Fingerprint (side-mounted) Sensors G-Sensor E-Compass Gyroscope Light Sensor Proximity Sensor Colors Frost Silver, Deep Sea, Tranquil Green

Summary: The amazing CAMON 17 is here to add value to your smartphone experience via AI photography features, advanced privacy modes, and much more.