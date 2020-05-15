TECNO has announced the launch of exclusive Pouvoir 4 in Pakistan on 16th of May, 2020. The upcoming Pouvoir series consists of two versions: Pouvoir 4 and Pouvoir 4 Pro. The series is equipped with a giant 6000mAh long-lasting battery, a processor of MT6762 Quad Core, and 7 inches Display HD. These two versions would soon be available at the leading flagship stores for an estimated price of Rs.17, 999 and Rs. 24,999 only.

TECNO’s Pouvoir 4 build for Gaming fans and Videographers; Launched in Pakistan

Pouvoir 4 is equipped with 8MP Dual Flash front camera, rear camera of 13M+2M+2M with Quad Flash – AI Lens and a charger of 10W. On the other hand Pouvoir 4 Pro, comes with a 16MP dual flash front camera, rear camera of 16M+2M+5M AI Lens equipped with Quad Flash and with a fast charger of 18W. The series also consist of TECNO’s HI OS 6.0 built on Android Q, Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock, connecting you with Google Virtual Assistant through a unique side button. Pouvoir series would be available in hues of Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey and Tempting Purple.

The brand’s General Manager, Creek MA expressed his views:

“Appealing to the rising consumer demands TECNO has innovated a gaming phone equipped with advanced specifications. The series consist of a long-lasting battery, spacious memory, 7 inches HD display, and brisk phone processor guaranteeing no glitches and an entertainment-packed performance to the video game junkies. We are hopeful for Pouvoir 4’s impactful launch and positive reviews from our fanbase”

Pouvoir 4 beats its competitors with 32GB + 3GB, 128GB+6GB large memory; giving gaming enthusiast lag-free leisure time. The ‘Pouvoir-full’ handset would surely give the best value to your money. Its highlighting core gaming features include, Magic button used as a fire-key in shooting games, Screen Off Gaming Mode saving up to 50% battery and an Intelligent Scheduling System for PUBG to ensure an enticing escapade for gamers.

TECNO’s upcoming series is a phone for all. As compared to its predecessor, Pouvoir 4 series is much more light-weight, slender and stylish. It also consists of a unique low light video recording mode which automatically brightens up the video. Pouvoir 4’s key USP lies in its advanced features designed for gamers and videographers. With this launch TECNO Mobiles is all set to mark new trends in the arena of gaming and entertainment.

check out? TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer ‘Double Your Happiness’ Coming Soon