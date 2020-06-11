For a young generation, the most important aspect when buying a new phone is to buy something reliable without being too expensive. Out of all the fancy phones available in the market right now, the one that strikes that balance in the best way is TECNO‘s newly launched phones – Spark 5 and Spark 5 Pro. TECNO’s SPARK 5 Pro, a budget friendly smartphone for trendy young people.

TECNO feeling the pulse of the young generation has designed an exclusive product for them. The simultaneously launched versions from the Spark series on the 7th June 2020. Without a doubt, these are the best mid-range smartphones we’ve seen in a quite while – and the biggest reason for this is its unique five-camera system. The high-end set is fascinating for the youth owing to its distinguishing feature and pocket-friendly price tag.

Today youth constitutes the largest consumer of the smartphone. Currently, Pakistan has the largest population of young people ever recorded in its history. The 64% huge youth bulge makes Pakistan one of the youngest countries in the world.

Spark 5 Pro is another valued addition in TECNO‘s most celebrated Spark series. With its exclusive five-camera system, Spark 5 Pro has positioned itself as a trendsetter and aims to deliver the ultimate photography experience to the youth every day.

As the young generation is obsessed with social media these days, they need a good phone to capture every moment, share pictures, and to communicate with their friends. Therefore a decent camera phone is essential.

The Spark 5 Pro is distinguished with its unique quad-camera setup with 16MP+2MP (macro) +2MP (depth) and a Front punch hole camera of 8MP coupled with tetra LED Flashes. While Spark 5 possess a high-resolution camera of 13MP+2MP (macro) +2MP (depth) and a Front punch hole camera of 8MP.The pictures can be adjusted with different inbuilt modes such as macro, bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode, and B&W portrait lens.

Not many brands offer such a variety of chic colors at such affordable prices. Apart from budget youngsters considers the designs of the phones. Spark 5 Pro catches everyone’s attention with its fantastic gradient color choices of misty grey, vacation blue, ice jadeite, and spark orange that perfectly aligns with your style.

Its innovative features like 6.6’’ dot notch Screen, an ultra-fast processor of Media Tek Helio MT6762D, a massive 5000mAh battery, and spacious 128GB + 6 GB of memory has made multitasking a lot easier and smooth. Youngsters who are always in rush to do every task swiftly, Spark 5 Pro is the best phone choice to cater to their needs, without digging a hole in their pocket.

TECNO as a brand always endeavors to prioritize their connection with youth and design their product accordingly. With the launch of Spark 5 and Spark 5 Pro, TECNO has once again proved itself as a true Youth brand.

