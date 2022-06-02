Tekken 7 is the Series’ Best-Selling Game in 26 Years

Tekken 7 has officially sold over nine million units, solidifying its position as the series’ best-selling game. It has broken Tekken 3’s 26-year record as the series’ best-selling game, with 8.5 million units sold.

Tekken 7 is the Highest Selling Among its Series

The only other game that came close to those numbers was Tekken 5, which sold 8.2 million copies, making Tekken 7’s achievement all the more remarkable.

Katsuhiro Harada, the series’ creator, also disclosed that the series had sold 53 million copies worldwide. With the console version celebrating its five-year anniversary on June 2, Tekken 7 has had one of the longest lifespans in the series.

With the announcement of Street Fighter 6 and the start of EVO later this summer, fans (like me) are starving for any new Tekken goodness. Given that Tekken 8 was one of the games mentioned in the massive Nvidia GeForce leak(opens in new tab), there’s a decent chance we’ll see anything during EVO.

A Little Background of the Game

Bandai Namco Entertainment created and distributed the fighting game Tekken 7. In March 2015, the game was published in arcades in Japan, and in June 2017, it was released internationally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Tekken 7 is the ninth game in the Tekken franchise and the first to use the Unreal Engine. When the player’s health bar reaches critical, It introduces a new gameplay concept called “Rage Arts,” which allows them to execute tremendous hits.

In addition, Tekken 7 has “Theater Mode,” which allows players to watch cutscenes from the story mode, as well as “Gallery Mode,” which allows them to look at concept art, listen to music, and see character biographies.

