Tekken 8 Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite Character After 27 Years

All the game fans know that Tekken is one of the most iconic fighting game series of all time. The Tekken 7 was the franchise’s last mainline entry released in 2015. The good part is that it is still played consistently and is always included in the lineup of the year’s biggest fighting game tournament, the Evolution Championship Series, known as EVO. Tekken 8 is also tipped to be a blockbuster success once it releases, however, still, there has been no info relayed about its launch window. Recently, we came to know that Tekken 8 is bringing back a fan-favorite character after almost 27 years.

Do You Want To Know About Tekken 8 Character Coming Back?

Recently, the Game Awards 2022 showcase featured an action-packed trailer for the upcoming fighting game Tekken 8. Moreover, it also showed off several beloved characters in action. The point worth mentioning here is that fans’ attention was mostly drawn to the return of a character that had not appeared in Tekken since Tekken 2 in 1995. Guess who. It is Jun Kazama.

Jun is actually the protagonist Jin Kazama’s mother, and it seems that she will play an important role in the upcoming title’s story, which is expected to focus on the conflict between Jin and his father Kazuya Mishima. Let me tell you that towards the end of the trailer we see a glimpse of Jin pushing Kazuya down onto a building, while his voiceover says:

“Mother, I still can’t protect anybody.”

After that, we see a shot of Jun Kazama placing a hand on his heart in some non-descript ethereal location, stating:

“We will cleanse this world of its evil and corruption.”

If you don’t know who was Jun. Then let me tell you that she was a wildlife conservation activist who entered the second King of Iron Fist Tournament in order to meet Kazuya Mishima. She wanted to stop his illegal smuggling of protected animals and free him from whatever evil power had taken hold of him. Then she became pregnant with Kazuya’s child, who would eventually become Jin. Now, this character is going to return in the upcoming Tekken series. let’s see what the story holds.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Brain Drain Situation Aggravated This year – PhoneWorld