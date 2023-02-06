Tekken 8 Reveals Closed Alpha Tests and New Character

Advertisement

Bandai Namco has published a lot of information on Tekken 8 in the previous several hours, including new gameplay features like the Rage system. The greatest news of the day, though, is the announcement of a Closed Alpha Test! Fans hoping for an online test will have to settle with “chosen regions across the world to obtain input on the fighting system,” according to Bandai Namco. The first will take place at EVO Japan 2023, which will take place from March 31st to April 2nd.

Registration for the Tekken 7 tournament is required, as is an application “through a unique website to be launched in February.” If there are a high number of candidates, a raffle will be held. In addition to the Closed Alpha Test announcement, Bandai Namco stated that Nina Williams would return in Tekken 8. A trailer depicting the character was shown, which is posted below.

Naturally, many social media enthusiasts are dissatisfied with the Closed Alpha Test! Many hoped that Bandai Namco will make it available to the whole public, or at least a larger range of gamers. Limiting these examinations to in-person gatherings makes participation much more difficult, however an online test may be released in the future. Some speculate that this means Tekken 8 will not be released until next year, but no release date has been revealed as of this writing.

Tekken 8 is the next chapter in the popular fighting game brand, and it will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The original Tekken was introduced in arcades in 1994, and it made its home platform debut in 1995 on the original PlayStation. Given that a 2024 release for Tekken 8 would coincide with the franchise’s 30th anniversary, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to expect fans will have to wait until next year. Of course, any release date is subject to change based on fan response, so we’ll just have to wait and see!

