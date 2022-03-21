Tekken: Bloodline series: Netflix launches its new trailer

Tekken: Bloodline, an animated series based on the popular fighting game franchise, will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix announced it on Twitter by posting a teaser trailer as well as a poster featuring Jin Kazama. The show’s summary is also revealed on the official YouTube account.

The Tekken franchise is one of the most well-known fighting game series currently available, however it has had some difficulty spreading to other projects. In the past, the franchise attempted a live-action adaptation, but it did not go as well as you might imagine. The series is now exploding in a whole new medium.

Unlike several other late-nineties video game franchises that have sold over 50 million copies, the Tekken series has only had a few efforts at adapting the tale for film or television.

‘Power is everything,’ says the narrator. Jin Kazama learned the Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, his family’s self-defense arts, from his mother at a young age. Despite this, he was powerless when a horrific evil arrived out of nowhere, killing all he cared about and forever altering his life. Jin, enraged at his inability to stop it, vowed vengeance and demanded unlimited authority to carry it out. His journey will end in the King of Iron Fist Tournament, the final combat on a global scale.”

In terms of Tekken games, the most recent mainline entry was Tekken 7 in 2015, which debuted in arcades before making its way to consoles in 2017. There have been no official announcements for Tekken 8, or whatever it will be called.

This Tekken animated series is one of many video game-based projects in the works, and it joins a growing roster that includes Sonic the Hedgehog 2, BioShock, Halo, The Last of Us, and many others.