Pakistan’s 5G Auction Underway (First Round Concluded) – Live Updates

Pakistan’s telecom operators began bidding for spectrum on Tuesday as the country officially launched its long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, with multiple frequency bands offered through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s Electronic Auction System (EAS).

The first auction round saw three telecom operators participating in the bidding process, competing for spectrum across six frequency bands that will be used to deploy next-generation mobile services.

The regulator also revealed the reserve prices for each spectrum band, offering the first clear indication of the valuation framework for the auction.

According to the auction dashboard, the 700 MHz band — considered highly valuable for wide-area coverage — carries a reserve price of $32.5 million per lot, while the 1800 MHz band has been priced at $16.8 million per lot.

The 2100 MHz band, widely used for both existing and next-generation mobile services, has been set at $70 million per lot, making it the highest-priced spectrum among those offered in the opening round.

Additional mid-band spectrum is also available, with the 2300 MHz band priced at $10 million per lot, the 2600 MHz band at $12.5 million per lot, and the 3500 MHz band — widely regarded as the primary band for 5G deployments globally — carrying a reserve price of $6.5 million per lot.

The bands offered in the auction include 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz, covering both low-band and mid-band frequencies essential for nationwide coverage and high-capacity mobile broadband services.

The auction is being conducted through the PTA’s Electronic Auction System, a digital platform designed to ensure transparency and efficiency in spectrum allocation. Under the system, operators submit bids electronically while the platform processes results according to predefined auction rules.

Each bidding round runs within a fixed time window, allowing telecom operators to place or revise bids before results are processed automatically.

If demand for a particular spectrum band exceeds supply, the system is designed to increase the price in subsequent rounds until demand stabilizes and the spectrum can be allocated.

Also read:

Pakistan Kicks Off 5G Spectrum Auction in Islamabad, A New Digital Era Begins