Telcos Fall Short on Voice, Data and SMS Metrics, PTA Survey Finds

Pakistan’s Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have partially met key performance metrics for voice services, mobile broadband, and SMS, according to an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The survey, carried out in 20 major cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh during the fourth quarter of 2025, evaluated network performance against the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations, 2021. It included approximately 46,000 voice calls and SMS samples, along with 0.33 million mobile broadband tests measuring throughput, latency, and web browsing performance.

Officials said the survey routes were carefully chosen to cover the densest population areas of each city. Tests were conducted in auto-detect mode for 4G/LTE signals to reflect real-world network performance. While some benchmarks were met, the survey found that operators fell short in several key areas, including network latency and data throughput.

“Latency, while not a traditional KPI, is a crucial measure of mobile broadband performance, as it directly impacts the user experience,” PTA officials said. Ping tests between websites and third-party servers revealed partial compliance by the operators.

Despite repeated underperformance, the PTA has not imposed penalties since August 2023, although it continues to issue directives to operators for corrective measures.

Industry experts noted that the findings highlight persistent gaps in service quality, despite continued investment in mobile infrastructure and expansion of 4G networks. Many consumers continue to experience slow webpage loading, inconsistent call quality, and delayed SMS delivery in urban and semi-urban areas.

The PTA’s survey underscores the need for closer monitoring and stricter enforcement to ensure CMOs meet regulatory obligations and improve the user experience in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Also read:

IT Minister Highlights PTA’s Crackdown on 5,000+ Child Abuse Websites