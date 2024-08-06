Telcos Penalized Rs. 69 Million for Subpar Service

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken strict action against cellular mobile operators for providing subpar services. Over the past three and a half years, the regulatory body conducted a total of 643 quality-of-service surveys, resulting in fines amounting to Rs. 68.9 million to telcos of Pakistan.

The PTA’s crackdown on poor service quality is a direct response to numerous complaints from the public. Out of the 643 surveys conducted, a significant portion (302) were initiated based on consumer complaints. The remaining 341 surveys were planned as part of the PTA’s routine monitoring efforts.

The intensity of the crackdown is evident from the rising number of surveys conducted each year. In 2024 alone, the PTA carried out 104 surveys, with a notable increase in complaint-based assessments. This trend indicates a growing concern among subscribers about the quality of mobile services.

The PTA’s actions serve as a strong message to cellular operators that providing quality service is non-negotiable. As the digital landscape continues to expand, the demand for reliable and efficient telecommunication services is paramount.