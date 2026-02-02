Telcos Seek Easing of 5G Auction Conditions, Call for Review of Rollout Obligations

Pakistan’s cellular mobile operators have urged the government to reconsider proposed rollout obligations and quality-of-service benchmarks for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, cautioning that the current framework could significantly raise costs and weaken the commercial viability of next-generation mobile services.

Industry sources say mobile network operators (MNOs) have sought amendments to the draft Information Memorandum (IM), arguing that the proposed timelines and coverage requirements do not adequately reflect on-ground challenges. These include high deployment costs, energy constraints, and broader macroeconomic pressures facing the telecom sector.

According to the sources, the operators have formally submitted proposals to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), seeking greater flexibility in rollout targets, a phased implementation of quality benchmarks, and revisions to financial and regulatory obligations linked to the auction.

Officials familiar with the process said the Spectrum Advisory Committee (SAC) has taken note of the concerns raised by the industry. Following its deliberations, the deadline for stakeholder input has been extended, allowing operators additional time to submit further proposals and technical justifications.

Industry representatives maintain that while they remain committed to introducing 5G services in Pakistan, the existing auction conditions could deter investment and slow network expansion. A senior telecom executive said 5G deployment requires substantial upfront capital, including spectrum fees, network densification, fibre rollout, and power infrastructure. Without realistic rollout obligations and quality benchmarks, the executive added, the business case becomes increasingly difficult.

Operators have reportedly proposed a market-driven rollout strategy, prioritising major urban and industrial centres before expanding coverage based on demand and affordability. They have also called for aligning quality-of-service benchmarks with international best practices and regional standards, rather than imposing aggressive targets at the outset.

On the regulatory side, PTA officials have reiterated that stakeholder consultation remains central to the auction design process. A source said the authority is engaging with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the 5G auction framework balances consumer interests, national digital objectives, and the financial sustainability of telecom operators. All submitted proposals, the source added, will be reviewed before finalising the IM.

The government views 5G as a key enabler of digital transformation, with potential applications across industry, healthcare, education, and smart cities. However, sector experts caution that an overly rigid auction framework could limit participation or place additional strain on operators already facing financial pressures.

With the consultation period now extended, further engagement between the government, the PTA, and cellular operators is expected in the coming weeks as policymakers work to refine the auction conditions ahead of what is seen as a critical step in Pakistan’s digital roadmap.

