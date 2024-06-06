Telcos Stopped from Sharing Data of Recorded Phone Calls

About a week ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the telecom operators not to record calls and data for surveillance. According to a credible source, the federal government has reinforced the court’s order and prohibited telcos and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from sharing sensitive information revealed in lawful call recordings.

Initially, the IT & Telecom Division had opined this to the federal government, and afterward, the cabinet approved the ban. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, recently chaired a meeting in which it was emphasized that privacy and confidentiality must be maintained for all communications.

The cabinet also approved policy directives in this regard, obligating the national telecom regulator to ensure no unauthorized person receives any sensitive information. Moreover, a set of instructions will be issed by PTA to telcos and service providers to enforce the policy directives.

In addition, the new policy directives will authorize the PTA to manage call or data recording requests in line with the law. It is pertinent to mention here that the Rules of Business, 1973 makes it mandatory to get policy directives approved by the federal cabinet.

In conclusion, the policy directives issued by the IHC and reinforced by the federal government is a good step towards safeguarding privacy of citizens. Also read: IHC Stops Telecom Companies From Using Phone Calls; Data For Surveillance