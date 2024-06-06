Telcos Stopped from Sharing Data of Recorded Phone Calls
About a week ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the telecom operators not to record calls and data for surveillance. According to a credible source, the federal government has reinforced the court’s order and prohibited telcos and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from sharing sensitive information revealed in lawful call recordings.
Initially, the IT & Telecom Division had opined this to the federal government, and afterward, the cabinet approved the ban. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, recently chaired a meeting in which it was emphasized that privacy and confidentiality must be maintained for all communications.
The cabinet also approved policy directives in this regard, obligating the national telecom regulator to ensure no unauthorized person receives any sensitive information. Moreover, a set of instructions will be issed by PTA to telcos and service providers to enforce the policy directives.
In addition, the new policy directives will authorize the PTA to manage call or data recording requests in line with the law. It is pertinent to mention here that the Rules of Business, 1973 makes it mandatory to get policy directives approved by the federal cabinet.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!