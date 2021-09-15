Telecom Chief directs to arrest Tiktokers posting ‘indecent’ content

Pakistan’s telecom chief on Tuesday suggested that the Tiktokers posting “inappropriate and immoral content” on TikTok should be arrested.

Stunningly well known among Pakistani youth, the Chinese-application has been banned many times by the ruling authorities on numerous occasions since last year over “obscene” content, constraining the organization to vow to moderate uploads.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman, Amir Azeem Bajwa, stated that social media in Pakistan should be governed by the norms and values of the society in which it operates.

He stated that the PTA has lately received at least 1.1 million complaints about improper content and blacklisted over 1.046 million reported links and websites, implying that TikTok administrators should take adequate steps in accordance with Pakistan’s social media terms and regulations.

The PTA chief’s remark came as hundreds of journalists gathered outside Pakistan’s parliament on Monday to oppose a proposed media legislation that would establish a new regulator and special courts to hear media-related issues.

RELATED: TikTok access is blocked- this is how people are accessing the app

In August 2021, the IHC acknowledged Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq’s supplication to turn into a party against the ban on TikTok. The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Maryam Fareed Advocate addressed the candidate while Munawar Iqbal Dogal showed up for the PTA. Agent Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah was likewise present in the court.

Lately, a tiktoker got harassed disgracefully at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14th. That event left majority in shock in the country. Following that incident, PTA and other authorities took major measures against tiktokers posting inappropriate content on the app. The Govt and PTA unanimously decided to limit the access of Tiktok in Pakistan. The famous app has already got banned multiple times due to posting immoral and Obscene content.

TikTok published a statement following the suspension, stating that “We utilize a variety of technology and moderation techniques to discover and assess content that violates its terms of service and community rules” “When there are breaches, we impose sanctions such as deleting videos and banning users.” According to our H2 2020 Transparency Report, we aggressively and proactively remove harmful content in Pakistan.

Freedom of expression campaigners have long denounced what they describe “creeping” government censorship and control of Pakistan’s Internet and media, which the government denies. Dating apps have been banned, and last year Pakistani officials ordered YouTube to instantly remove all videos they deemed “objectionable” from being viewed in the country, a demand that rights activists condemned.