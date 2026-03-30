Telecom Complaints Cross 5,000 in February as Regulator Resolves Over 93% Cases

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority received a total of 5,388 consumer complaints against telecom operators in February 2026, with more than 93 percent of cases resolved during the month, according to official data.

The complaints were lodged against a range of service providers, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, long-distance and international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

Cellular services accounted for the largest share of complaints, reflecting their dominant position in the country’s telecom subscriber base. A total of 4,613 complaints were registered against CMOs, of which 4,315, or 93.54 percent, were addressed.

Among mobile operators, Jazz received the highest number of complaints, at 2,133, while maintaining a high resolution rate of 97.7 percent. Telenor Pakistan followed with 950 complaints, of which 80.32 percent were resolved.

Zong recorded 892 complaints and resolved 97.2 percent of them, while Ufone received 610 complaints, addressing 94.1 percent of cases.

Beyond mobile operators, PTA received 113 complaints related to basic telephony services, resolving 91.15 percent of them. Additionally, 642 complaints were filed against ISPs, with 91.74 percent addressed during the same period.

The figures underline the scale of consumer grievances in the telecom sector, even as the regulator maintains a relatively high rate of complaint resolution.

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