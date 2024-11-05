Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence

Islamabad (5th November 2024): To recognize the outstanding achievements in enhancing cybersecurity within the telecom sector of Pakistan, The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized Cybersecurity Awards 2024 today at Islamabad.

Commending the industry’s commitment, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima Khawja, reiterated the government’s vision for a robust cybersecurity framework essential for Pakistan’s economic and digital stability. Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman HI(M), Chairman PTA, in his keynote address, underscored PTA’s initiatives fostering a proactive cybersecurity culture, emphasizing collaboration for a secure sector.

Shields were presented to top-ranking telecom entities and key stakeholders for their roles in enhancing Pakistan’s Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) ranking.

Cybersecurity annual report 2024 was also launched on the occasion detailing PTA’s initiatives. The report and the details of rankings will be available on the PTA website.

Cyber security awards celebrate the telecom industry’s dedication to strengthening security frameworks, showcasing advancements toward a more resilient telecom infrastructure.