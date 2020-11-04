Pakistan Telecommunication & IT Services exports have grown by 41 percent to $444 million as compared to $315 million in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year, said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood

Dawood took to twitter and stated “I am glad to note that our exports of Telecommunication & IT Services have done very well during the period Jul-Sep of this Financial Year (FY). The exports have grown by 41% to USD 444 million as compared to USD 315 million in the corresponding period in the last FY. This has been made possible by excellent entrepreneurship of our IT professional. I urge them to market their services aggressively and if they face hurdles, they should inform the MOC so that these can be resolved, he added.

Telecom Exports Witness 41% Growth in FY- 2019-20.

Meanwhile, to review the current export trends, a meeting was held on 3 November 2020, in the Ministry of Commerce, under the Chairmanship of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Advisor was informed that as per the provisional trade data for the month of October 2020, the exports have shown an increase of 2.1% and they stood at USD 2,066 million as compared to USD 2,024 million in October 2019. He was informed that on the import side, during the same period, there has been a contraction of 10.3% and imports have decreasing from USD 4,074 million to USD 3,653 million in October 2020. The trade deficit shrank by -22.6% in October 2020 to USD -1,587 million, showing an improvement of USD 463 million over October 2019.

He was also briefed that during July-October 2020 the exports decreased only marginally by -0.1%. The exports during this period stood at USD 7,540 million as compared to USD 7,547 million during the same period last year. He was informed that, during July-October 2020, the balance of trade has witnessed a decline of -4.5% to USD 7,424 as compared to USD 7,776 million last year.

The Advisor expressed his satisfaction at the export trends and praised Pakistan’s exporters who made it possible for bringing the exports to pre-COVID-19 levels despite uncertainty and contraction in Pakistan’s major markets.

He was also briefed on the major export product trends and was informed that during July-October 2020, the export increases were mostly in the value added sectors. The increases were witnessed in Home Textiles (10.0%), Women’s Garments (20.8%), Jerseys & pullovers (35.3%), Made-up articles of textile (10.4%), Stockings & socks (19.2%), Cement (10.8%), Pharmaceutical products (26.8%), Tarpaulins (66.8%), and Made-up clothing accessories (245.2%) as compared to the same period last year.

He was informed that, as compared to the same period last year, the export decreases during July-October 2020 were seen in mostly the non-value added sectors such as Cotton Fabric (-8.0%), Cotton yarn (-40.1%), Worn clothing (-63.6%), Raw Leather (-38.4%), Crude Petroleum (-53.7%), and Cotton (-95.7%).

The Advisor was also briefed on the geographical spread and growth of exports. He was informed that, as compared to the same period last year, Pakistan’s top five growing markets during July-October 2020 are Indonesia (39.3 %), Qatar (34.5 %), Denmark (24.9 %), S. Korea (22.5 %) and Afghanistan (15.6 %).

The Advisor expressed his hope that Pakistan economy will continue on its upward recovery trend and he directed that the officials of Ministry continue to proactively facilitate exporters and businessmen. He further directed that no efforts should be spared to counter the effect of the second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan’s major markets.