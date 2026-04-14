Telecom Firms Seek Tariff Hike as Fuel Costs Rise; Mobile Packages May Get Costlier

Mobile and internet packages in Pakistan may soon become more expensive, as telecom operators move to increase tariffs amid rising fuel and energy costs, industry sources said.

At least two major telecom companies have formally approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), requesting approval for an upward revision in mobile and internet package prices.

The move comes in the wake of a sharp increase in petroleum prices, which has significantly raised operational expenses for telecom operators. The sector remains heavily dependent on generators to maintain network uptime, making it one of the largest consumers of fuel.

According to sources, telecom companies are seeking a 10 to 15 percent increase in tariffs to offset rising costs. Under standard regulatory practice, operators may revise tariffs periodically, typically every three months. However, in exceptional circumstances, companies can request early adjustments citing financial pressures.

Industry analysts note that the impact of rising fuel prices is not limited to telecom alone. Higher fuel costs are expected to drive electricity tariffs upward through fuel price adjustment mechanisms, further increasing the burden on telecom infrastructure operations.

Global factors, particularly ongoing tensions in the Middle East, have contributed to volatility in oil prices. Fuel costs reportedly surged by as much as 80 percent at one stage, significantly affecting local markets.

In Pakistan, diesel prices have witnessed steep fluctuations—rising from around Rs270 per liter before the escalation to over Rs520 earlier this month, before settling near Rs385 per liter in recent days.

The ripple effect is already visible across sectors, with transporters, railways, and other industries increasing fares to cope with higher fuel expenses.

The PTA is currently reviewing the tariff hike requests and is expected to make a decision after assessing both industry sustainability and consumer impact.

If approved, the proposed increase would directly affect millions of mobile and internet users nationwide, adding to the growing cost-of-living pressures.

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