Telecom Giant to Pay Rs. 22B After IHC Tax Decision on Tower Deal

In a landmark decision that reinforces Pakistan’s tax enforcement regime, a Division Bench of the Islamabad High Court has upheld the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) authority in assessing tax on a major intra-group transaction by a leading telecom operator. The court ruled that the Rs. 59.3 billion transfer of telecom tower assets to a subsidiary was not tax-exempt, leaving the operator liable for approximately Rs. 22 billion (USD 78 million) in taxes.

Background: Telecom’s Tower Transfer Deal

The case centered on a significant internal restructuring undertaken by the telecom operator in 2018. The company transferred its nationwide tower infrastructure to a wholly owned subsidiary for Rs. 98.5 billion (USD 940 million). The transfer created an accounting gain of nearly Rs. 75.9 billion, recorded in the company’s books.

The operator claimed that the transaction was exempt under section 97(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (ITO), which provides for tax neutrality in certain intra-group asset transfers.

However, the FBR challenged this interpretation, arguing that the transaction resulted in real economic gain and failed to meet the specific conditions required for exemption under section 97.

Court’s Verdict: Fair Market Value Makes It Taxable

Justice Babar Sattar, leading the Division Bench, ruled in favor of the FBR, clarifying that for an intra-group transaction to qualify as tax-neutral, all conditions under section 97 must be strictly fulfilled.

One key requirement is that the written-down value (WDV) of the asset must remain unchanged in the books of the transferee. In this case, the court found that the transfer was executed at market value (Rs. 98.5 billion) and the resulting gain was reflected in the seller’s financial statements.

This, according to the court, clearly indicated a taxable event, as it involved a real economic benefit and not merely a book-entry. Therefore, the tax neutrality provision could not apply.

The transaction was conducted at a fair market value and resulted in recognized accounting gain. Hence, the conditions for a tax-neutral transfer under section 97 were not met, The court observed

The court also ruled that the Commissioner Inland Revenue had full authority to consider accounting income when evaluating taxable income, further strengthening FBR’s position.

Implications: Rs. 22B Tax Liability and Rs. 100,000 Cost

As a result of this decision, the telecom operator is now liable to pay Rs. 22 billion in taxes on the gain from the tower transfer. This amount is considered a significant win for the FBR in its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance from large corporate taxpayers.

Additionally, the court dismissed a separate petition from the same operator that challenged a show cause notice under the Federal Excise Act, 2005. The High Court not only rejected the plea but also imposed a cost of Rs. 100,000 on the petitioner, to be paid to the Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayer Office (LTO), Islamabad, within four weeks.

FBR’s Legal Strategy and Representation

This legal victory is being celebrated as a major success for the FBR’s Legal Wing under Chairman Rashid Mehmood and Member (Legal-IR) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir. The legal team, supported by Director General (Law) Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and senior counsel Ms. Asma Hamid (ASC), effectively presented the FBR’s case.

The FBR leadership credited these coordinated legal efforts as instrumental in resolving high-value tax disputes. According to officials, this decision is part of a broader push aligned with the Prime Minister’s directive to expedite recovery in revenue cases pending before appellate tribunals and courts.

This judgment is a major step toward ensuring accountability and closing tax loopholes often exploited under intra-group asset transfers. -FBR official

IHC Tax Decision on Tower Deal: Why This Case Matters

The Islamabad High Court’s ruling could have far-reaching implications for other corporate groups attempting to use intra-group transfers as a mechanism to avoid taxation.

Tax experts say the judgement underscores the judiciary’s willingness to pierce through accounting structures to evaluate the substance of transactions, especially when they involve significant revenue implications.

This decision sends a strong signal to corporate Pakistan that intra-group transactions, even with subsidiaries, must strictly adhere to tax regulations if they are to be considered tax neutral.

As the FBR continues its legal pursuit of large-scale tax evasion and under reporting, this judgement is expected to bolster its efforts across various sectors, including telecom, banking, and energy.

Legal analysts believe that this IHC tax decision on tower deal could serve as a precedent for similar disputes pending in courts and tax tribunals, potentially unlocking billions in unpaid taxes.

Moreover, the FBR’s proactive legal strategy, including early resolution of disputes and strict enforcement, is being seen as an essential pillar in the government’s broader fiscal policy and reform agenda.

