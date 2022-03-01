According to data revealed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the telecom industry’s investment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and contribution to the national exchequer declined by four per cent, 26 per cent, and 23 per cent, respectively, during 2020-21 compared to 2019-20. However, the telecom industry revenues increased by around nine per cent as it jumped from Rs590.301 billion in 2019-20 to Rs644 billion in 2020-21.

Telecom Industry Revenues Increased By 9% in 2020-21- PTA

Investment by the telecom industry witnessed a decline of around four per cent and remained $1.093 billion in 2020-21 compared to $1.128 billion in 2019-20.

Investment by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) remained $667.7 million in 2020-21 compared to $568.7 million in 2019-20, $362.9 million in 2018-19, and $562.4 million in 2017-18.

Class Value Added Services (CVAS)/FLL investment stood at $245.5 million in 2020-21 compared to $231.8 in 2019-20, $167.2 million in 2018-19 and $130 million in 2017-18.

Long-Distance and International (LDI) investment stood at $31.3 million in 2020-21 compared to $74.6 million in 2019-20, $30.6 million in 2018-19 and $24.8 million in 2017-18.

Telecom Infrastructure Provider (TTP/TIP) investment stood at $139.4 million in 2020-21 compared to $253.7 million in 2019-20, $117.1 million in 2018-19 and $143.6 million in 2017-18.

The FDI inflow in the telecom sector during 2020-21 was $202.34 million, the outflow was $167.5 million and the net inflow was $34.8 million compared to an inflow of $763.3 million, the outflow of $140.8 million and a net inflow of $622.5 million in 2019-20.

Telecom sector contribution to the national exchequer declined by around 23 per cent in 2020-21, remaining Rs225.80 billion compared to Rs290.12 billion in 2019-20.

The GST from the telecom sector remained Rs67.4 billion in 2020-21 compared to 47.79 billion in 2019-20. The PTA deposits remained Rs44.84 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs141.23 billion in 2019-20. Others (WHT, income taxes, customs duty, and other taxes) contributed Rs116.23 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs101.10 billion in 2019-20.

The GST from cellular increased from Rs28.398 billion in 2019-20 to Rs44.530 billion in 2020-21, from the CVAS increased from Rs12.194 billion in 2019-20 to Rs13.178 billion, from LDI decreased from Rs1.928 billion to Rs1.614 billion, from TTP/TIP decreased from Rs5.273 billion to Rs3.408 billion respectively.

Among other taxes, from cellular, it increased from Rs85.49 billion in 2019-20 to Rs97.666 billion in 2020-21, from CVAS increased from Rs7.514 billion to Rs7.920 billion from LDI increased from Rs3.2 billion to Rs3.7 billion from TTP/TIP decreased from Rs4.7 billion to Rs4.6 billion respectively.

The CMOs revenue remained Rs461.668 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs425.961 billion in 2019-20, Rs447.311 billion in 2018-19, and Rs383.646 billion in 2017-18.

Jazz revenue stood at Rs194.961 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs174.821 billion in 2019-20, Rs180.407 billion in 2018-19, and Rs147.031 billion in 2017-18.

Zong revenue stood at Rs105.293 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs95.414 billion in 2019-20, Rs100.740 billion in 2018-19, and Rs72.409 billion in 2017-18.

Telenor revenue stood at Rs103.737 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs100.425 billion in 2019-20, Rs102.226 billion in 2018-19, and Rs109.744 billion in 2017-18.

Ufone revenue stood at Rs55.040 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs53.632 billion in 2019-20, Rs62.280 billion in 2018-19, and Rs53.230 billion in 2017-18.

Source: BusinessRecorder