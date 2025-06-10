Pakistan’s telecom sector, once hailed as a driver of digital transformation and economic development, is now facing a steep decline in investment that threatens its future progress. According to the latest data from the Pakistan Economic Survey FY 2025, telecom investments have plunged from US$ 1,657 million in FY 2021-22 to just US$ 621 million in the first nine months of FY 2024-25. This marks a staggering 62.5% drop in telecom investments in Pakistan in less than four years—a red flag for both policymakers and investors.

Telecom Investments in Pakistan Drop by Over 62% in Less Than Four Years: A Wake-Up Call for Policymakers

Despite optimistic government claims of expanding connectivity and increasing broadband penetration, the numbers suggest otherwise. Investment in the sector peaked in FY 2021-22 but has since seen a sharp and consistent fall: US$ 770 million in FY 2022-23, US$ 765 million in FY 2023-24, and now a further decline. Such a downward trajectory indicates that telecom companies and foreign investors are growing increasingly hesitant about pouring money into Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

The Alarming Trends Behind the Numbers

Several structural and policy-related challenges are contributing to this slump:

1. Regulatory Uncertainty and Policy Inconsistency

Pakistan’s telecom policy landscape is marked by unpredictability. Spectrum auctions are delayed, licensing procedures are often non-transparent, and long-term roadmaps are lacking. These uncertainties deter foreign telecom operators and investors from committing significant capital. The absence of a national digital policy that aligns with long-term investment goals only exacerbates the issue.

2. Punitive Taxation Regime

The telecom sector remains one of the most heavily taxed industries in Pakistan. Operators face up to 30–40% taxation when all levies are combined, including GST, WHT, and customs duties. This reduces profit margins and limits the ability of operators to reinvest earnings into expanding or upgrading their networks. In comparison, regional countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have more investor-friendly tax structures that promote sector growth.

3. Macroeconomic Instability and Currency Depreciation

Pakistan’s persistent macroeconomic instability and sharp rupee depreciation have severely impacted telecom companies, particularly those reliant on imported hardware and services. Telecom infrastructure, including towers, base stations, and fibre optic cables, often requires imports that become costlier with every fluctuation in the exchange rate. Additionally, profit repatriation by foreign firms becomes more complex and risky in such an environment.

4. Lack of Investor Confidence

According to the Global Competitiveness Index and the World Bank’s Doing Business reports, Pakistan ranks poorly on indicators like contract enforcement, investor protection, and transparency. These weaknesses erode the confidence of global telecom giants and financing institutions. The result? A dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into telecom and related sectors.

Missed Opportunities for Digital Transformation

The fall in investment is especially troubling when viewed in the context of Pakistan’s growing population and rising demand for digital services. Broadband users reached 147.2 million by March 2025, and mobile coverage extends to 91% of the population. But without sufficient capital injection, the rollout of next-generation technologies—like 5G, IoT infrastructure, and fiber-optic expansion in rural areas—remains stalled.

Instead of leading digital progress in South Asia, Pakistan now risks being left behind. The country’s Smart Pakistan and Digital Pakistan ambitions will remain slogans unless the investment climate improves substantially.

What Needs to Be Done?

If Pakistan wants to revive investor interest and regain its regional competitiveness, it must take bold and immediate steps:

Develop a long-term digital policy framework with transparent targets

Rationalise telecom-related taxes and fees

Ensure policy stability, regulatory clarity, and timely spectrum auctions

Facilitate easier access to foreign exchange for tech imports and profit repatriation

The sharp decline in telecom investment should be treated as a national concern. Telecom is not just a business sector—it is the backbone of digital governance, financial inclusion, education, e-health, and national security. Ignoring its decay is not an option.