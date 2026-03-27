Pakistan’s telecom sector witnessed minor but notable shifts in market shares during February, with leading operators Jazz and Zong experiencing slight declines, while Ufone and Telenor Pakistan continued to strengthen their positions, according to official data.

Updated figures show that Jazz, the market leader, saw its share edge down to 36.58 percent in February from 36.62 percent in January, extending a gradual downward trend observed in recent months.

Telecom Market Shares Show Minor Shifts in February as Ufone, Telenor Edge Up

Zong retained its position as the second-largest operator, although its market share also slipped marginally to 26.55 percent from 26.57 percent during the same period.

In contrast, Telenor Pakistan posted a slight improvement, with its share rising to 21.40 percent in February compared to 21.39 percent in January, indicating incremental growth in a competitive landscape.

Ufone continued its steady upward trajectory, increasing its market share to 14.43 percent from 14.38 percent a month earlier. The consistent gains reflect the operator’s ongoing efforts to expand its footprint and attract subscribers.

Meanwhile, Special Communications Organization (SCO) maintained a marginal presence in the market, with its share holding steady at 1.04 percent on a month-on-month basis.

The latest data highlights a slow but persistent shift in Pakistan’s telecom market, where smaller players are gradually consolidating their positions while market leaders face mounting competitive pressure.

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