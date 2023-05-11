Telecom Operators Bear Brunt of Losses After Suspension Of Mobile Internet In Pakistan

We all know that Pakistan is going through a dramatic turn of events due to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The political unrest has plunged Pakistan into a state of turmoil, resulting in massive protests across the nation. The government of Pakistan has suspended internet services and shut down several social media platforms in response. It has led to widespread economic concerns and public uproar. However, the fact is that the suspension of mobile internet in Pakistan has had a devastating impact on various sectors of the economy. Among them, telecom operators are bearing massive revenue losses.

Suspension Of Mobile Internet in Pakistan Led To Widespread Economic Concerns

Reports claim that the telecom operators have incurred a staggering revenue loss of approximately Rs820 million. The point worth mentioning here is that the significant financial setback has influenced immediate earnings together with the long-term viability of their operations. The government itself has faced significant losses. Even though, the tax revenue declined by approximately Rs287 million due to the disruption of telecom services.

The fact is that the effects of the internet shutdown are far beyond financial losses. The general public has been profoundly affected by the suspension of digital connectivity. All the people who rely on popular digital apps for instance Careem, InDrive, and FoodPanda have witnessed a sharp decline in earnings.

As the protests continue and public frustration peaks, it is becoming increasingly evident that a quick resolution is crucial. The resumption of Internet services would not only mitigate the economic impact but will help in the stability of the country.

The government is now facing the challenge to maintain a balance between law and order. While the arrest of Imran Khan has undoubtedly flared political unrest, the subsequent internet shutdown has initiated a broader debate.

As our country steers through these challenging times, the focus should be on finding a resolution that handles both the security concerns of the government and the expectations of the public. The restoration of internet services must be sought as a matter of priority, in order to protect the interests of telecom operators and minimize economic losses.

