Telecom Operators in Pakistan Face PKR 76 Billion Debt to USF

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 29, 2024
Pakistani Long Distance International (LDI) telecom operators collectively owe more than PKR 76 billion to the Universal Service Fund (USF), according to a report released this July. The USF is facing financial strain due to these unpaid dues. As it supports the expansion of telecommunications into underserved regions, the mounting dues are potentially jeopardizing its mission to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide. Several major telecom operators in Pakistan, including Worldcall, Wateen, and Telenor, have missed critical payments. They have accrued both principal amounts and late charges. Even though many of these operators approached license renewal deadlines. Industry experts have been urging the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take swift measures for dues recovery.

Top Defaulters

Telecom Operator Amount Owed (PKR Billions)
Worldcall 7.98
Wateen 7.73
4Gen 6.23
Multinet 4.45
Redtone 4.11
Telenor 3.74
ACLD 3.87
Callmate 3.85
Deodara 2.57
Witribe 2.05

The PTA has not released an official response to the report yet. Many experts believe proactive measures, including potential sanctions and stricter enforcement, are crucial to recover these significant sums. Immediate action would be essential for protecting the USF’s projects, as well as ensuring equitable access to telecommunications across Pakistan. This financial hurdle highlights a substantial obstacle to the USF’s efforts. So, let’s wait and see how PTA addresses this growing issue.

