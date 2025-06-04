Telecom Sector Demands Sales Tax Cut to 16% in the Upcoming Budget 2025-26

The telecom sector has proposed to the government to cut the Sales tax on telecom services from the current 19.5 per cent – the highest compared to other sectors, to 16 per cent in the upcoming budget 2025-26, besides harmonising across the country whereby all provinces and the federal capital should have the same rate.

IT and Telecom sector submitted the budget proposals to the government, which also proposed Advance tax may be reinstated as per the Finance Act 2021 to improve the purchasing power of customers, as the majority of the customers are below the taxable limit.

The sector proposed abolishment of advance income tax @ 10% under section 236A of ITO 2001 on auction of new or renewal of Telecom licenses, while justifying that the Advance tax on auction of license inflates the cost of doing business and cost of capital for the telecom sector, hindering 4G/5G and rural expansion.

The proposals maintained that Cellular Mobile Operators are subject to deduction/collection of withholding of income tax on the large number of transactions, e.g. electricity bills of cell sites, which are thousands in number, as a result, this increases the cost and complexity in compliance and an additional administrative burden for the telecom sector. Verification of claims of this tax collection on bills by tax authorities is also not possible, and can save the authorities from operational burden. Further, withholding tax deducted from telecom services is treated as minimum tax, which is against the principle of taxation, as this is payable even in loss-making years.

Further, current recovery measures are very harsh, creating business disruptions and shaking taxpayers’ confidence. The sector proposed the exemption from the deduction/collection of withholding taxes by adding a clause in the 2nd Schedule of ITO 2001. In case of acceptance of this, the proposals mentioned at points b and c below will be redundant.

They further proposed that the withholding tax on telecom services @ 4% u/s 153 be adjustable instead of the minimum tax. The shift from an adjustable income tax to a minimum tax has effectively reclassified income tax from a direct tax to an indirect tax. This is because the amount of tax payable is no longer tied to the actual income earned, but rather a fixed charge that applies uniformly, irrespective of the company’s profitability.

The sector proposed to increase the carry forward period of minimum tax credit u/s 113 from 3 years to 5 years and bring it back to the position before the Finance Act 2024. The Payback period of the telecom sector is very slow, and it takes a longer time to recover the return on investment, ranging from 8 to 10 years. So limiting the credit to 3 years is not sustainable for loss-making companies, they added. The proposal also includes the removal of the regulatory duty rates on telecom power equipment which are not locally manufactured. Moreover, the telecom services sector should be excluded from the retail price list because they don’t import the goods for direct sale.