Telecom Sector Revenue Surges 31.6% in the Last Three Years

Pakistan’s telecom sector has demonstrated strong and sustained revenue growth over the past three years, according to a comprehensive performance report presented in the Senate. The report, detailing the progress of the telecom industry and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from 2022 to 2025, highlights significant gains in revenue, investment, digital connectivity, and local manufacturing.

In a written reply submitted by the Minister in charge of the Cabinet Division in the Upper House, it was revealed that the telecom sector recorded a 31.6 percent increase in revenue between 2022 and 2025. The sector’s total revenue rose to Rs1,075 billion during this period, reflecting improved operational performance, expanding subscriber bases, and increasing demand for digital services across the country.

The report also underscored steady growth in investment. Overall investment in the telecom sector increased by 8.8 percent over the three years, signaling continued infrastructure development and network expansion. More notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector surged by 67.2 percent, pointing to growing international confidence in Pakistan’s digital market and regulatory environment. This sharp rise in FDI is seen as a positive indicator of the sector’s long-term potential and attractiveness to global investors.

The telecom industry’s contribution to the national economy has also been substantial. Over the past three years, the sector contributed Rs402 billion to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, fees, and other charges. This highlights the sector’s vital role not only in driving digital transformation but also in strengthening the country’s fiscal position.

Digital connectivity indicators showed marked improvement as well. The number of broadband subscribers increased by 18.1 percent from 2022 to 2025, bringing the total to 150 million users nationwide. This growth reflects the rising demand for high-speed internet services, fueled by expanding e-commerce, online education, digital banking, and remote work trends.

Similarly, the number of 4G subscribers rose significantly, reaching 141.4 million. The expansion of 4G services has enhanced internet speeds and service quality for millions of users, contributing to greater digital inclusion and improved access to online services in both urban and semi-urban areas.

Another notable development highlighted in the report is the rapid growth in local manufacturing of telecom-related devices. Domestic production of such devices recorded a remarkable 101.5 percent increase during the review period. This surge indicates progress in import substitution, job creation, and the strengthening of Pakistan’s local technology ecosystem. The growth in local device manufacturing will also support affordability and wider smartphone penetration.

Overall, the report presented to the Senate portrays a telecom sector that is expanding steadily despite economic challenges. Increased revenues, rising investments, higher subscriber numbers, and growing local production collectively signal a maturing industry that is playing a central role in Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda.

With continued regulatory support and sustained investment, the telecom sector will remain a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and digital inclusion in the years ahead.