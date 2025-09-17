The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication will take up a packed agenda this week, including the controversial Ufone-Telenor merger, spectrum auction preparations, alleged telecom data breaches, and reported overcharging of Rs6.58 billion by Jazz.

According to a notice issued by the Senate Secretariat, the committee is scheduled to meet on September 19, 2025.

Telecom Sector Under Scrutiny: Senate Committee to Probe Ufone-Telenor Merger and Jazz Overcharging

The Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has been directed to brief senators on the status of the proposed Ufone–Telenor merger ahead of the upcoming spectrum auction. The committee will also review the last audit of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), along with details of Ufone’s Board of Directors, their designations, per-meeting charges, and the number of meetings held over the past two years.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman will provide a detailed explanation regarding the alleged data breach from the telecom sector, a matter that has raised serious concerns about user privacy. The committee has also sought further briefing from both the PTA and the Auditor General of Pakistan regarding a purported audit report that claimed Jazz overcharged mobile users by Rs6.58 billion.

Additionally, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has been asked to furnish a list of all Boards of Directors under its ambit.

With telecom consolidation, spectrum pricing, and consumer protection issues under scrutiny, the committee session is expected to see tough questioning of regulators and industry stakeholders.