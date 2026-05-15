Government Fills Key Telecom Tribunal Post After Islamabad High Court Orders; Here Is What It Means

The government has appointed Muhammad Tanveer Butt as Member Finance of the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal (TAT), a post that had remained vacant and whose filling was directed by the Islamabad High Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the official notification of the appointment. Butt has been appointed to a four-year contract in the MP-1 pay scale and will be based in Islamabad. Under the terms of his appointment, he can serve in the position until he reaches the age of 68 or until further orders, whichever comes first.

The appointment has been made under the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Act 2024, the legislative framework that governs the composition, jurisdiction, and functioning of Pakistan’s telecom appellate body.

Why This Appointment Matters

The Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal is Pakistan’s designated forum for hearing appeals against decisions made by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Telecom operators, consumers, and other stakeholders who wish to challenge PTA rulings on licensing, spectrum, interconnection, or regulatory compliance must take their cases to the TAT.

A tribunal operating without its full complement of members, particularly the member finance, who handles the financial and commercial dimensions of telecom disputes, is structurally limited in its capacity to hear and decide cases efficiently. The vacancy had created a backlog concern that ultimately required judicial intervention to resolve.

The Islamabad High Court’s direction to fill the post reflects the judiciary’s recognition that a functional telecom appellate body is not optional; it is a legal and institutional requirement for a sector that handles billions of rupees in transactions and affects over 200 million subscribers.

Context: Pakistan’s Telecom Regulatory Landscape

The TAT appointment arrives at a particularly active moment for Pakistan’s telecom sector. The Telenor-Ufone merger is in its final legal stages. The 5G rollout has begun. Satellite internet licences are being issued. Spectrum disputes, licensing questions, and regulatory challenges are likely to increase significantly as the sector undergoes its most consequential structural transformation in decades.

A fully constituted Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal, with its Member Finance post now filled, is better positioned to handle that increased caseload and provide the regulatory certainty that investors and operators need.