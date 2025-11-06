TELECOMS WORLD ASIA 2025 RETURNS TO BANGKOK TO POWER ASIA’S CONNECTED FUTURE

Telecoms World Asia, Asia’s number one telecoms event will return on 18-19 November 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

This year, 1,700 senior executives from telcos, OTT providers, wholesalers, and technology companies across Asia will gather in Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre CentralWorld to connect, collaborate, and explore the innovations shaping the region’s future of telco networks. Attendees can expect insightful discussions on from 5G deployment, AI-powered networks to digitisation of customer services or processes, the evolving telco business landscape and much more.

“Asia’s telecoms industry is at a critical inflection point, driven by the accelerating deployment of AI, 5G and rising demand for new digital infrastructure,” says Paul Clark, Managing Director for Terrapinn Asia. “Telecoms World Asia is a one-stop shop for attendees to cut through the complexity, create actionable strategies to propel their business forward and forge the partnerships necessary to capitalise on the transformative opportunities in the sector. There’s no better place for Asia’s telco leaders and their partners to set the agenda for the future of this industry.”

Telecoms World Asia 2025 will feature a dynamic exhibition floor, with more than 60 sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies that are powering network evolution and accelerating digital transformation. Including Platinum Sponsors National Telecom (NT) and Wavenet and Gold Sponsors NTT Data, Radware, Ribbon Communications, ServiceNow and Vox Solutions Global Limited.

Across five content topics (Keynote, The Telco Boardroom, Customer, Network and Wholesale), more than 120 industry leaders will share their expertise on the current, trending and future of telecoms. Among the distinguished speakers are representatives from leading telecom operators across Asia, including:

Andrew Bennett, Regional Chief Technology Officer, BT International

Andrey Kuzin, Chief Technology Officer, Cellcard

Trần Hải Dương, Chairman & CEO, FPT Telecom International

Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, President, National Telecom (NT)

Roderick Santiago, CTO — Enterprise Business Group, PLDT

Mila Jivkova Kusheva, CCO, Smart Axiata

Abdul Rahman Ansyori, CTO, Telin

Ganesh Sivasamboo, CEO of Wholesale, TIME dotCom Berhad

Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation

Gurtaj Singh Padda, Executive Director & CEO, Tune Talk

Rajeev Sethi, President Director & CEO, XLSMART

Wing K. Lee, CEO, YTL Communications

