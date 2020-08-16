Here comes good news for the Telegram users. Telegram finally Adds Video Call Support to All its Apps. The company has now announced that it is bringing video call functionality to all its desktop and mobile apps. The company made this announcement on the day of its seventh anniversary. The telegram went live in August of 2013 and now it is seven years old.

Telegram Adds Video Call Support to All its Apps

The new video call feature is available in an alpha state across all the apps. Just like the voice calls, all video calls are also end-to-end encrypted. The company has made the end-to-end encryption very interesting. The app will show four emoji on screen for you and your call partner. If both have the same four emoji, the call is encrypted.

Moreover, the voice call feature makes use of the picture-in-picture feature. The feature lets you minimize the call screen to continue using the rest of the app. You can choose to switch to just a voice call at any time during the video or just not turn on the camera at all at your end (Just like other video calling apps)

Furthermore, Telegram has promised to bring more interesting features to all its apps very soon. One of the most demanding features is group video calls. The company is quite hopeful to bring it soon.

Currently, the Telegram has added more animated emoji options. If you type any of these emoji in chat, a larger, animated version will appear instead.

To get to know more about the coming feature Please visit Telegram